Video shows man accused of murdering teens in Poulsbo getting arrested

Law enforcement in Pierce County just released body-worn video of the moment they arrested a man accused of murdering two teens near Poulsbo.

Deputies arrested 23-year-old Seth South last night after spotting his black Toyota Tacoma driving east on State Route 410 near 214th Avenue East.

Deputies threw stop sticks to deflate South’s tires and took him into custody after he pulled over.

South was taken to a nearby office to be interviewed by Kitsap County Detectives.

At the end of the interview, law enforcement says South assaulted detectives when they tried to re-handcuff him.

One detective sustained minor injuries.

On Wednesday, Kitsap County Deputies responded to a home on Scandia Road Northwest in Poulsbo around 3 p.m. after someone called 911.

When they arrived, they found two teens who appeared to have been murdered.

Detectives reportedly found evidence at the scene resulting in the warrant for South’s arrest, but he had already taken off.

Just before 9 p.m. he was found by neighboring law enforcement agencies and arrested.

Kitsap County Sheriff took custody of South and booked him for the Murder Charges in Kitsap County.









©2024 Cox Media Group