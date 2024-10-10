Double homicide suspect on the run near Poulsbo

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect wanted for first-degree felony murder.

23-year-old Seth K. South is wanted in connection with an ongoing double-homicide investigation in the 16000 block of Scandia Road Northwest near Poulsbo.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 911 call at a home in the area around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9th. There they found “two young adult victims deceased by homicidal means.” Detectives reportedly found evidence resulting in the warrant for South’s arrest.

Deputies say that South was last seen driving a black 2018 Tacoma four-door truck with Washington license plates D03530F, and may have driven to either Pierce or Thurston counties.

Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office warned community members of a large law enforcement presence and a road closure in that area. That stretch of Scandia Road was expected to be closed for several hours, and drivers were told to use Viking Way as an alternative route.

Deputies say South is believed to be armed and should be considered dangerous. Anyone who sees South or has information should call 911 immediately. Do not approach the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

