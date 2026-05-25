Expect long delays returning home on Memorial Day: Peak traffic hours, ferry schedules, and more

The good news is that the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has postponed most major projects over the Memorial Day Weekend. The bad news is that Washington is expecting a record 1.2 million travelers over the holiday weekend.

Luckily, WSDOT has compiled a list of peak driving times to avoid during the return home.

Northbound I-5 between Olympia and Tacoma

On Monday, Memorial Day, the window of heavy traffic is between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., with a three-hour peak between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Westbound I-90 between Ellensburg and Seattle

The return home from Eastern Washington is notoriously plagued by hours-long backups between Ellensburg and Seattle, with five-hour backups during peak times along this stretch during Memorial Day Weekend.

Peak times on this busy route typically last 10 hours, stretching from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Westbound US 2 between Stevens Pass and Monroe

This is typically the “second choice” to return from Eastern Washington because US 2 has fewer lanes than I-90.

Peak times run between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. The trade-off is that the time stuck in traffic is usually less than I-90.

U.S./Canadian Border

Travel back into the U.S. from Canada peaks between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Drivers can expect to sit in long lines on their way home. Be sure to stock up on liquids and snacks and use the restroom before you hit the road.

Washington State Ferries

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of the busy season, with an estimated 350,000 riders over the holiday weekend.

On Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, the following routes will have schedule changes:

All other routes will operate regular schedules. Holiday sailings are marked on the schedules for each route.

To help navigate the crowds, customers are encouraged to use the WSDOT mobile app or visit the Washington State Ferries (WSF) website before heading to the terminal. Both feature sailing schedules, live terminal conditions, rider alerts, a real-time map, and vehicle reservations.

Sea-Tac Airport

An estimated 970,000 are expected to travel through SEA over the holiday weekend.

Monday: 170,000 passengers are expected as travelers return.

Peak hours: Security checkpoints are most congested from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m., 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tips for a Smooth Trip

Arrive Early: The Port of Seattle recommends arriving at least two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights.

Skip the Line: Use SEA Spot Saver to book a free virtual spot in the security line, available as early as five days in advance.

Alternative Transportation: Avoid the congested airport drives by using the Link Light Rail, taxis, or ride-share services.

Parking Alert: The airport garage is expected to sell out; it is advised to pre-book parking or allow an extra 45-60 minutes to find a spot.

“Think opposite:” If drop-off traffic is backed up, consider using the Arrivals (lower) level for drop-offs or the Departures (upper) level for pick-ups.

All of these times are estimates. Peak times could vary depending on weather conditions and other unforeseen problems.

Nate Connors is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Follow him on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

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