Exclusive look inside Fat Albert ahead of Seafair air show performance

SEATTLE — KIRO 7 is taking you on an exclusive ride along inside Fat Albert, the Blue Angels C-130J Super Hercules Aircraft during its practice for the Seafair 75 Air Show.

Elle Thomas was the sole media person to be invited for the ride of a lifetime inside “Fat Albert,” the C-130J Super Hercules Aircraft that leads the Blue Angel Jets in their air show performance.

With a wingspan of 132.5 feet, a length of 99.5 feet, and a height of 38.4 feet – Fat Albert is certainly an avian behemoth.

Its dimensions are comparable to that of a standard commercial airplane, but unlike your average aircraft, Fat Albert can hit G-force, turn on a dime and hit speeds over 300 miles per hour.

Elle got to experience the weightlessness ‘drop’ three times in the air and see some unbeatable views of downtown Seattle.

You can catch Fat Albert leading the Blue Angels in the Seafair Air Show Aug. 3 and 4 at 3:35 p.m.

Tickets are still available.

©2024 Cox Media Group