Ex-Seahawk Richard Sherman charged with DUI after 2024 Bellevue traffic stop

Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman has been charged with driving under the influence following a February 2024 traffic stop in Bellevue, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege Sherman was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs when he drove a vehicle on Feb. 24, 2024.

According to the criminal complaint, Sherman is accused of driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent or more within two hours of operating a vehicle, being under the influence of intoxicating liquor, and being under the combined influence of alcohol and another substance.

Sherman, 37, also allegedly refused to take a breath test when asked by law enforcement, which prosecutors say is a violation of Washington state’s implied consent law.

According to the probable cause documents, Sherman was driving on southbound I-405 in Bellevue around 2 a.m. when he was pulled over by a Washington State Patrol trooper near Coal Creek Parkway.

The trooper had responded to a report of a vehicle that had stopped in a lane of traffic with its hazard lights flashing.

Sherman was reportedly behind the wheel of a silver SUV registered in his name.

When the trooper approached, Sherman appeared to be drowsy and had difficulty keeping his eyes open, the report states.

He allegedly told the trooper he was coming from a restaurant and had consumed two margaritas.

The trooper noted a strong odor of alcohol, bloodshot and watery eyes, and slurred speech.

Field sobriety tests were conducted, during which Sherman showed signs of impairment, according to the report.

After being taken into custody, Sherman allegedly declined to provide a breath sample despite multiple warnings.

A warrant was obtained for a blood draw, and results later indicated a blood alcohol level of 0.10 percent, prosecutors said.

Sherman was released from custody the same day.

The King County Prosecutor’s Office formally filed the charges Tuesday, and requested a jury trial.

This is not Sherman’s first encounter with the law. In 2021, he was arrested in Redmond on suspicion of DUI and other charges after attempting to force entry into a family member’s home.

He later pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges in that case.

Sherman played 11 seasons in the NFL, most notably with the Seattle Seahawks, and was a key part of the team’s Super Bowl XLVIII-winning defense.

He retired from professional football in 2022 and has since worked as an analyst and podcast host.

©2025 Cox Media Group