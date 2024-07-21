Everett teenager undergoes emergency surgery following drive-by shooting

EVERETT, Wash. — A 17-year-old boy had to undergo emergency surgery after being shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting in Everett.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies rushed to the 600 block of 124th Southwest just after 5 p.m. on Saturday to reports of a shooting, finding the teenager with serious gunshot wounds.

Deputies say he was transported to Colby Campus, the Everett location of Providence Regional Medical Center, and is expected to survive his surgery.

KIRO 7 went to the scene of the shooting, where Snohomish County deputies were seen walking in and out of a home with windows that appeared to be shot out. The street was shut down as deputies investigated and looked for suspects.

Deputies were told two men were seen driving away in an unknown car right after the shots rang out, though it is not clear if they were directly connected to this shooting.

Major Crimes Detectives will continue to investigate and update the public as new information becomes available.

Deputies are investigating a drive by shooting in the 600 block of 124 St SW. A 17 year old male has been transported to Colby Campus with gun shot wounds. 2 male subjects were seen fleeing the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Investigation is continuing with updates to follow. — snocosheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) July 21, 2024





©2024 Cox Media Group