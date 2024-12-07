Everett City Council approves new budget, cutting funds for libraries, parks

Everett’s City Council has passed its budget for 2025, bringing cuts to libraries, parks, and staff.

The cuts help address a $12.6 million deficit. Mayor Cassie Franklin said the city focused on prioritizing essential services like public safety while balancing the budget.

City documents show cuts to the library will lead to reduced hours, decreases in new materials added to the collection, and reductions in public programs. However, both branches will stay open.

The budget will also eliminate the Park Ranger program and decrease facilities staff members at city parks. According to the city documents, this will lead to reduced cleaning and maintenance at parks and buildings.

The budget will also cut some funding for street improvements too.

Several staff positions, especially in administrative roles, have been cut too. 26 positions were eliminated, according to Mayor Franklin, while others were reduced to part-time hours or furloughed.

While several council members expressed concerns about various cuts, the budget was unanimously approved.

Many city leaders, including Mayor Franklin, have blamed financial hardships on a state law that prevents jurisdictions from raising property taxes more than 1% each year unless voters approve additional increases.

“We’re in trouble,” said City Councilmember Liz Vogeli. “We should know that by now. Everybody that listens once a year should know that the 1% tax cap is a problem for revenue for the city.”

“Our budgets grow much more than 1% each year, as we all know,” Mayor Franklin said. “The cost of goods and services goes up, and so then we as municipal governments have to make the decision for our residents what to protect as essential.”

Voters in Everett rejected a proposal to increase property taxes earlier this year.

“They don’t want to pay more in taxes for basic services for the city and the county,” said City Councilmember Judy Tuohy. “We do need to listen to those who we represent, and this means we need to rethink how we do our business.”

Everett is far from the only major city facing budget shortfalls. Most major cities in Washington faced projected deficits this year, including Spokane, Tacoma, Seattle, and Olympia.

“Our city is strong,” Mayor Franklin said. “We are going to continue to do the best we can to serve our residents, and we’re going to have to do it with the reduced revenues that we have available.”

