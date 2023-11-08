Envelope with white powder causes evacuation of Pierce County Election Center

TACOMA, Wash. — The Pierce County Elections Center in Tacoma evacuated briefly after an envelope with a substance inside caused a scare Wednesday morning.

An envelope received through regular mail, not a ballot, was opened by an employee. It had a white, powdery substance inside, according to Pierce County Auditor Linda Farmer.

Officials called 911 and everyone immediately left the building at about 8:30 a.m.

A Tacoma Fire hazmat team responded and the substance tested presumptively as baking soda.

Pierce County Elections Manager Kyle Haugh said everyone returned to work within about 10 minutes.

The FBI and the United States Postal Inspection Service have been notified.

Tacoma Police are investigating.













©2023 Cox Media Group