Endangered Missing Person Alert issued for 2 young Wentachee children; Kids may be with 2 adults

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert (EMPA) for two young children out of Wenatchee.

The children, 3-year-old Kashton Butler-Vaughn and nearly-4-year-old Kanyen Butler-Vaughn, were last seen in Renton on April 4.

WSP says they were with Kenny Vaughn and Tara Butler, both 40.

“This disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency,” WSP wrote.

Kanyen and Kashton have blonde hair and blue eyes.

Their relationship to Kenny and Tara is unknown, but presumably, they are parents and children.

Kenny is 6′1″ and weighs 185 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes, with tattoos on both arms.

Tara is 5′6″ and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

They may be in a 2004 silver Cadillac SRX with WA plate #CUP8043.

WSP says the four may be in Snohomish, King or Chelan Counties.

If you see them, call 911.

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