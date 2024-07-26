Edmonds passes backyard breeding ban

EDMONDS, Wash. — The City of Edmonds is the latest to crack down on backyard breeding. The city council passed a new ordinance that bans the “deliberate breeding and sale of companion animals.”

“PAWS and other animal welfare organizations were like it would be great if we could just stop a lot of these animals from being bred in the first place, upstream before they get put into the rescue pipeline,” Jenna Nand, the councilmember who championed the ordinance, said.

The ordinance imposes a fine of up to $1,000 per litter if you are caught breaking the ordinance. Animal control officers can also fine you $250 per day if you are caught advertising of selling pets.

“We’re only trying to address the commercial aspect of backyard breeding so people who are deliberately breeding these animals for profit. It’s not going to affect those people who have an accidental litter like their dog, cat or bunny accidentally got pregnant before they could get fixed,” Nand said.

The ordinance passed narrowly in a 4-3 vote. Nand said she sees this as adding another tool the toolbelt of their animal control officers.

“To be able to address problematic behavior before it explodes into what often happens with backyard breeding with you know animal hoarding situations where animal control, PAWS, organizations like them have to intervene,” she said.

“You know there’s nuisance complaints from others because dozens of animals or even hundreds are dying or being bred on a property and we’re trying to nip that behavior in the bud.”

