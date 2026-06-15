Over 3,000 Seattle City Light customers without power in Ballard during record-breaking heat

SEATTLE — Seattle City Light and Puget Sound Energy crews are responding to a power outage of over 3,000 customers in the North Seattle area.

The area with the biggest impact is around Ballard.

This comes on the heels of record-breaking heat on Monday. As of 12 p.m., temperatures are about 80 degrees and are expected to climb.

It’s unclear what caused the outage.

Seattle City Light estimates the restoration time to be around 2:20 p.m.

If you feel hot, make sure to stay hydrated. Seek out cooler areas or spots that may have air conditioning like a library, movie theater or community center.

Track the outage here.

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