Police asking for public’s help after family’s dog stolen in Kirkland

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Kirkland Police Department (KPD) says a 14-year-old Shiba Inu was stolen outside of a grocery store on June 7.

KPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying several people involved in stealing the dog named Parker, which was tethered outside the QFC at Kirkland Urban at around 11 p.m.

Parker’s family says he was left tied up outside for a short period while a family member went inside, and when they returned, he was gone.

They say he has ongoing health concerns that need care and monitoring

Kirkland PD says the suspects may have left the scene in a silver or taupe-colored 2010s-era Chevy Malibu.

If you have any information, Kirkland Police ask you to contact them at 425-577-5656.

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