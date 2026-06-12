Dramatic video shows fire sweeping through Ballard warehouse

SEATTLE — A warehouse belonging to Consolidated Supply Co. on Northwest 42nd Street in Ballard was destroyed by fire Thursday afternoon, devastating the piping and plumbing business.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the intense blaze. Three or four employees who were inside the warehouse at the time of the fire safely evacuated the building.

The fire consumed the warehouse, which was filled with plumbing and piping materials, causing explosions that were heard and felt by those nearby.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Management with Consolidated Supply Co. indicated they have no idea what started the fire at their facility, where they have operated for 30 years.

The intense fire generated significant heat, startling people working in adjacent buildings.

Anthony Coito, who captured dramatic video of the fire, described the rapid escalation.

“I don’t think any of us like expected it to get that big,” Coito said.

Coito also noted the significant heat generated by the fire. He stated, “it was very very hot and being up there even that far away with the windows closed you can still feel the radiant heat coming through and that’s when i thought OK we all have to leave.”

Explosions were heard during the fire, prompting one individual to ask a firefighter about the sounds. The firefighter explained that the explosions were likely from “propane tanks and water heaters.”

The Consolidated Supply Co. facility employed 29 people.

These employees will likely be transferred to the company’s other locations in Pacific and Everett.

Management also expressed gratitude, sharing that they wanted to thank the Ballard community and the firefighters who responded to the incident.

Employees from the Ballard facility will be relocated to the company’s other locations in Pacific and Everett.

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