Puyallup Tribe to host World Cup fireworks celebration and parade

TACOMA, Wash. — To kick off the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Puyallup Tribe of Indians is holding an opening celebration parade on June 12.

The parade will start at 7 p.m. at the intersection of East 38th Street and Portland Avenue East in Tacoma.

It concludes at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians’ Headquarters near Cleyoo Way and Puyalupabsh Street where the tribe will hold a traditional welcoming ceremony at 8:45 p.m. followed by a fireworks show at 10:15 p.m.

For more information, visit puyalluptribe-nsn.gov.

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