Early morning shooting highlights constant problems with CID street corner

SEATTLE — One person is dead, and three others are injured after a shooting early Saturday morning in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District.

Neighbors and business owners told KIRO 7 that the shooting happened at the corner of 8th Ave. S. and South Lane St. has become a constant late-night party area.

The shooting scene is right across the street from an assisted living building.

The people who hang out there usually leave behind trash and broken bottles. This weekend, though, they left behind a body.

“How many times does this have to happen before we get the support that we need?” Melissa Miranda, who owns a restaurant just across the intersection from the shooting scene, said.

Miranda told KIRO 7 she got to work Saturday morning to find her business riddled with bullet holes.

It’s not the first time the lawless parties in the area have escalated to gunfire.

KIRO 7 reported on a similar incident at the same intersection in 2024 that sent five people to the hospital.

“This is the first time we’ve been hit, but all the businesses on this corner have been hit by bullets before,” Miranda said.

This time, though, someone is dead.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) reports a man was found with fatal gunshot wounds in a park near Miranda’s business.

Two others were found shot in a car a few blocks away. Both are seriously injured. A fourth person with gunshot wounds arrived at a hospital in Renton in a car.

“Where is the help?” Miranda said. “What’s going on?”

In a statement, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson said her heart goes out to the victims and their families. She promised a thorough investigation and stressed that the city must do better when it comes to preventing gun violence.

SPD noted in its press release on the incident that the shooting happened near a hookah lounge. KIRO 7 crews watched a car get towed from the business while an officer supervised on Saturday morning.

Lydia Yemane, who told KIRO 7 she owns the hookah lounge, said her business had nothing to do with the incident.

“Everything that happens in the area, I always get the blame for it, and it’s very frustrating,” Yemane said.

Yemane shared surveillance footage of her business timestamped 3:00 a.m. the morning of the shooting. It shows the front gate was closed hours before the shots were fired.

KIRO 7 reached out to SPD to ask if there was any solid connection between the hookah lounge and the shooting and were told it is under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call SPD’s violent crimes tipline at (206)233-5000.

©2026 Cox Media Group