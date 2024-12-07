Five shot in the Chinatown-International District in Seattle

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after five people were shot in the early morning hours of Saturday in the Chinatown-International District.

Around 3:48 a.m. on Saturday, Seattle police officers answered calls of shots fired near the intersection of South Lane Street and 8th Avenue South.

When police arrived, no victims were found but four people showed up at Harborview Medical Center.

A fifth person called 911 close to the intersection of 4th Avenue South and South Lander Street.

Police said that the four men and one woman were possibly associated with the shooting reported.

One man needed emergency surgery and the others had minor to serious wounds.

Police found multiple shell casings inside and outside the hookah lounge.

At this time, police do not have a suspect or know what led up to the shooting.

Detectives from the Gun Violence Unit have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information can anonymously report any information to the Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.





