NEWCASTLE, Wash. — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

It’s a reminder that we are on the verge of what could be a busy brush fire season.

A fire spread across a steep slope behind a home in Bellevue’s Newcastle area Friday evening and ignited the back deck of the house.

The fire left one person hurt with serious burns.

Fire crews from the Bellevue Fire Department quickly arrived and knocked down the flames shortly after they got there.

Firefighters from the Renton Regional Fire Authority also helped put the fire out.

One person hurt as Newcastle brush fire burns across a steep slope Firefighters in Bellevue's Newcastle neighborhood saved a home from going up in flames after a brush fire broke out on a steep slope. (Photo: Bellevue Fire Department) ((Photo: Bellevue Fire Department))

Crews acted fast to keep the flames from spreading to the rest of the house.

But the fire did significant damage to the two-level deck that overlooks Lake Washington.

One person hurt as Newcastle brush fire burns across a steep slope Firefighters in Bellevue's Newcastle neighborhood saved a home from going up in flames after a brush fire broke out on a steep slope. (Photo: Bellevue Fire Department) ((Photo: Bellevue Fire Department))

Firefighters say the person injured was a neighbor who they found trying to put the fire out as they arrived.

Medics transported that person to a local hospital to be treated for burns.

©2025 Cox Media Group