Duvall farm among thousands hoping for $21M in federal flooding relief

DUVALL, Wash. — One month after historic flooding devastated communities across Washington state, Gov. Bob Ferguson has requested $21.3 million in federal funding from FEMA to help victims rebuild.

The request asks the Trump administration to approve a major disaster declaration for ten counties and fifteen tribal nations affected by the December floods.

At Lora Lee’s Family Farm in Duvall, owners Ed and Lora Wicks say the recovery is just getting started. It’s been five weeks since floodwaters swept through their property.

“It’ll be a long recovery, and a lot of work on our part,” Ed told KIRO 7.

The fast-moving floodwaters forced the couple from their home, requiring a boat rescue from their front porch.

When they returned, they found thousands of dollars in damage.

“Our refrigerators had floated to the ceiling and then dumped down. Everything was off the shelves. The barn was just chaos. I mean, it was just garbage everywhere. It was horrible,” Lora explained.

Their deck was picked up and shifted. Tractors and equipment essential to running the farm were damaged or destroyed. A GoFundMe was created to help them recover.

“All the things that people don’t think about that we use day to day and how our life is, is now just, if it’s not ruined, it’s totally upset,” Lora said.

If approved, the federal funding could help residents, small businesses, and farmers like the Wicks replace and repair what the floods destroyed.

“We are a small farm, and we now have lost so much. To come back from that, it’s still going to be a deficit for us no matter what,” Lora said. “We’re definitely in the hole on this. And so that FEMA money would help us in a lot of ways.”

The Wicks say it will take several months to fully bounce back, but federal funding could help speed up that recovery.

If the disaster declaration is approved, the state says residents should have the following ready when applying:

Valid ID

Insurance information

Photos of flood damage

Governor Ferguson requests FEMA assistance

Governor Ferguson requested an estimated $21.3 million in assistance from FEMA — the maximum amount available for the Individual Assistance program. He specifically requested FEMA open its Individual Assistance program for the following counties and tribal nations:

Counties:

Chelan County

Grays Harbor County

King County

Lewis County

Pacific County

Pierce County

Skagit County

Snohomish County

Thurston County

Whatcom County

Tribal Nations:

Lummi Nation

Muckleshoot Indian Tribe

Nisqually Indian Tribe

Nooksack Indian Tribe

Puyallup Tribe

Quinault Indian Nation

Samish Indian Nation

Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe

Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe

Snoqualmie Indian Tribe

Squaxin Island Tribe

Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians

Swinomish Indian Tribal Community

Tulalip Tribes

Upper Skagit Indian Tribe

During the historic flooding, more than 100,000 people in Washington were under evacuation orders. There were 383 emergency rescues, one person lost their life, and nearly 4,000 homes were damaged by floodwaters.

