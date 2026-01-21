WA governor requests $21.3 million in FEMA assistance for historic flooding

Today, Governor Bob Ferguson sent a letter to President Donald Trump formally requesting a federal major disaster declaration for last month’s storms that brought historic flooding to Washington.

“For 18 days, the rain was unrelenting. Three of the state’s largest rivers broke all-time record flooding levels, and about 30 other rivers flooded as well. Levees and dikes were breached, causing sudden and severe flooding in industrial and residential areas,” the governor’s letter to President Trump stated.

Governor Ferguson also requested an estimated $21.3 million in assistance from FEMA. He specifically requested that FEMA open its Individual Assistance program for the following counties and Tribal nations:

Chelan County

Grays Harbor County

King County

Lewis County

Pacific County

Pierce County

Skagit County

Snohomish County

Thurston County

Whatcom County

Lummi Nation

Muckleshoot Indian Tribe

Nisqually Indian Tribe

Nooksack Indian Tribe

Puyallup Tribe

Quinault Indian Nation

Samish Indian Nation

Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe

Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe

Snoqualmie Indian Tribe

Squaxin Island Tribe

Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians

Swinomish Indian Tribal Community

Tulalip Tribes

Upper Skagit Indian Tribe

It’s the maximum amount of funding available for the Individual Assistance program.

During the historic flooding, more than 100,000 people in Washington were under evacuation orders. There were 383 emergency rescues, one person lost their life, and nearly 4,000 homes were damaged by floodwaters.

Later this week, the Washington state congressional delegation and the leaders of all four state legislative caucuses are expected to send their own bipartisan letters supporting the governor’s request.

If the federal government declares a major disaster, impacted homeowners, renters, business owners and non-profits can also apply for low-interest loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

A separate request for federal funding to repair damaged public infrastructure will be submitted in February after a statewide damage assessment is completed.

The federal government previously granted an emergency declaration, which allowed federal resources, such as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Coast Guard, to help during the emergency.

©2026 Cox Media Group