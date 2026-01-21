WA governor requests $21.3 million in FEMA assistance for historic flooding

Today, Governor Bob Ferguson sent a letter to President Donald Trump formally requesting a federal major disaster declaration for last month’s storms that brought historic flooding to Washington.
“For 18 days, the rain was unrelenting. Three of the state’s largest rivers broke all-time record flooding levels, and about 30 other rivers flooded as well. Levees and dikes were breached, causing sudden and severe flooding in industrial and residential areas,” the governor’s letter to President Trump stated.
Governor Ferguson also requested an estimated $21.3 million in assistance from FEMA. He specifically requested that FEMA open its Individual Assistance program for the following counties and Tribal nations:
- Chelan County
- Grays Harbor County
- King County
- Lewis County
- Pacific County
- Pierce County
- Skagit County
- Snohomish County
- Thurston County
- Whatcom County
- Lummi Nation
- Muckleshoot Indian Tribe
- Nisqually Indian Tribe
- Nooksack Indian Tribe
- Puyallup Tribe
- Quinault Indian Nation
- Samish Indian Nation
- Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe
- Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe
- Snoqualmie Indian Tribe
- Squaxin Island Tribe
- Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians
- Swinomish Indian Tribal Community
- Tulalip Tribes
- Upper Skagit Indian Tribe
It’s the maximum amount of funding available for the Individual Assistance program.
During the historic flooding, more than 100,000 people in Washington were under evacuation orders. There were 383 emergency rescues, one person lost their life, and nearly 4,000 homes were damaged by floodwaters.
Later this week, the Washington state congressional delegation and the leaders of all four state legislative caucuses are expected to send their own bipartisan letters supporting the governor’s request.
If the federal government declares a major disaster, impacted homeowners, renters, business owners and non-profits can also apply for low-interest loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration.
A separate request for federal funding to repair damaged public infrastructure will be submitted in February after a statewide damage assessment is completed.
The federal government previously granted an emergency declaration, which allowed federal resources, such as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Coast Guard, to help during the emergency.
