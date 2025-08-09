Dumpster fire in Ballard spreads to business, prompts over 50 firefighters to respond

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) says a fire that started in a dumpster extended to a commercial building in Ballard on Friday night.

A single SFD engine was dispatched near Market Avenue Northwest and 17th Avenue Northwest at around 8:40 p.m., but additional units were called due to the severity of the fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire by 9:40 p.m. and SFD says nobody was in the building.

In total, around 55 firefighters responded with four ladder trucks and other units.

Seattle Fire says the incident is under investigation.

