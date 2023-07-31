DUI suspect accused of fatally hitting Kent boy faces judge

KENT, Wash. — The suspect who allegedly struck and killed a boy in Kent faced a judge Monday morning.

The families of both the victim and the suspect were present for the hearing.

The parents of 12-year-old Gabriel Coury told us off camera that they were taken aback when 19-year-old Carson Alexander Quinlin pleaded not guilty.

Quinlin is being charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and possession of a firearm.

Investigators say that on July 11 around 7 p.m., Quinlin was intoxicated when he was recklessly speeding down 132nd Avenue Southeast in Kent. They say he was going 60 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Charging documents say Quinlin lost control of the truck and hit Gabriel.

“It’s very sad news, he’s one of our kids in this neighborhood,” said Gabriel’s neighbor, Tenaye Alamu.

The boy’s parents say he was coming back from the park when he was hit. Gabriel’s mother was in the yard and heard the wreck.

The tragedy has struck the entire neighborhood.

“He was so sweet. The whole neighborhood — we’re like a family, so he’s really sweet,” said Alamu.

Charging documents state that officers found a loaded gun in Quinlin’s truck.

His next hearing is on Oct. 16.

Gabriel’s family has started a GoFundMe. They describe Gabriel as someone who, “loved to play sports, especially baseball and flag football and he had just begun to find himself and his own interests.”

