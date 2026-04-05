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WSP: Driver injured in rollover crash arrested for DUI in Bothell

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Photo: Washington State Patrol
WSP: Driver injured in rollover crash arrested for DUI in Bothell Photo: Washington State Patrol (Photo: Washington State Patrol)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

BOTHELL, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a driver under the influence crashed into a barrier on I-405 in Bothell at around 7 a.m. on Sunday.

The car rolled after hitting the barrier, but WSP says the driver was not seriously injured.

He was arrested for DUI, Trooper Kelsey Harding posted on X.

"We want to remind everyone the importance of driving sober, so everyone can make it to their destinations safely," she wrote.

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