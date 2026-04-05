WSP: Driver injured in rollover crash arrested for DUI in Bothell

BOTHELL, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a driver under the influence crashed into a barrier on I-405 in Bothell at around 7 a.m. on Sunday.

The car rolled after hitting the barrier, but WSP says the driver was not seriously injured.

He was arrested for DUI, Trooper Kelsey Harding posted on X.

"We want to remind everyone the importance of driving sober, so everyone can make it to their destinations safely," she wrote.

Shortly before 7am on I-405 in Bothell, this vehicle hit an attenuator and rolled. The driver experienced no serious injuries, but he was arrested for DUI.



We want to remind everyone the importance of driving sober, so everyone can make it to their destinations safely.



WP pic.twitter.com/19uzRsCWaX — Trooper Kelsey Harding (@wspd7pio) April 5, 2026

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