Help Renton police find missing ‘vulnerable’ woman

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman last seen on April 4.

Kathy Polly, 31, was last seen on Saturday, April 4th, leaving the area of SE 155th Place. This is a small side street off 152nd Ave SE and SR 169.

She last texted her family around 6 p.m. that day and was last seen around 3:45 p.m.

Police said she is considered vulnerable due to a “medical and/or developmental condition.”

Kathy is 5′6″ and around 139 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and wears glasses.

She may have been wearing a black shirt, a black leather jacket and tennis shoes.

She may also be in a 2023 gray Toyota Camry with WA plate CWG3947.

If you see her, call 911 and reference case 26-2622.

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