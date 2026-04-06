Impacts from 4 years of low snowpack

WASHINGTON — Typically speaking, around this time of year is when our mountain snowpack peaks.

However, that’s been a bit of a different story this year and in previous years.

New numbers show snow levels across Washington are way below normal.

Even the best spot for snowpack-- Mount Baker-- is only at about 60%.

Other areas are much worse.

White Pass is sitting at just 25% and parts of the Olympics and Cascades are also far below average.

That snowpack is basically our “water reserve” for summer, and right now, the account is running low.

This marks the fourth consecutive year of below-normal snow.

Below-normal snowpack means:

Less water for hydropower, which means higher utility rates.

Less water for farms, which means potentially higher grocery prices.

More stress on fish and rivers.

With a warmer, drier summer expected, wildfire season could start sooner.

During wildfire season, skies could be smokier without the rain to clear it away.

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