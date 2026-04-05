Romanian nationals caught operating Facebook Marketplace scam in Grays Harbor County, sheriff says

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office (GHSO) says three people were arrested after they were allegedly found scamming people who were selling their cars on Facebook Marketplace.

Authorities posted about one incident in March where a victim put his car up for sale and set up a meeting with a potential buyer.

Two people showed up to the meeting, where one distracted the seller while the other sprayed oil into the tailpipe and on the engine, the sheriff’s office said.

They claimed the car had a serious problem and tried to convince the seller to lower the price drastically.

The seller realized it was a scam and contacted the sheriff’s office.

Authorities tracked the suspect’s plate, which led to an address in Renton.

Detectives arrested three Romanian nationals associated with the scam and seized $57,000 with over 20 car titles, according to the Grays Harbor Sheriff.

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