Drone video captures the newest Southern Resident Orca

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is giving the Pacific Northwest a better look at the newest Orca calf in our state.

A science team including experts from NOAA Fisheries, SeaDoc Society, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance released drone video showing the resident killer whale L-90 and her baby L-128.

The Center for Whale Research announced the birth of the new calf earlier this month after it was seen swimming near San Juan Island.

There was some concern after the announcement that the mother and calf had separated from their pod.

But all reports were that the calf looks healthy.

The whale community is hoping for a female so there will be more orca calves to come.

As Southern Residents make their way through the Salish Sea, make sure you stay back at least 300 yards on either side and 400 yards in front or behind them.

NOAA says noise from engines, propellers and echo sounders can drown out the sounds they need to hear so they can fish for food.





