WSP investigates drive-by shooting that injured man near SR 16

The Washington State Patrol is asking for the public’s help in locating witnesses to a drive-by shooting that injured a 35-year-old man on the morning of September 11.

The incident happened on the interchange ramp from southbound Interstate 5 to westbound State Route 16.

According to authorities, the victim was driving a black 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee when a black four-door sedan pulled alongside.

The driver of the sedan fired multiple shots, striking the man in the shoulder.

A female passenger in the Jeep was not harmed.

The sedan, which continued onto westbound SR 16 after the shooting, was described by witnesses as being driven by a light-skinned Black male with a female passenger.

However, further details about the suspects or their vehicle are currently unavailable.

The Washington State Patrol is urging anyone who may have seen the shooting or has information about the suspect vehicle or its occupants to contact Detective Brooke Bova at (360) 701-8284 or via email at brooke.bova@wsp.wa.gov.

