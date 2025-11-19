Local

Driver pulled from rollover crash in Tacoma

Tacoma rollover crash (Tacoma Fire)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

A driver had to be pulled from their car after a rollover crash in Tacoma.

It happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Pacific Avenue South and 43rd Street.

Tacoma Fire says only one person was inside. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Crews are asking people to avoid the area while they work to clear the scene.

Here’s a look at pictures from the crash:

