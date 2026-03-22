Driver dies after going off roadway into Duwamish River

TUKWILA, Wash. — Puget Sound Fire and other agencies responded to a call regarding a car that went into the Duwamish River late Saturday night.

The agency posted about the incident on X.com around 10:30 p.m.

It’s unclear what led up to the person going into the water.

The only information available at this time was that a person was driving on Tukwila International Boulevard when it appears they went into the Duwamish River

When firefighters arrived, the car was submerged.

Crews pulled the person out of the car, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

It appears the person was the only occupant of the vehicle.

This is a developing story.

KIRO 7 will have updates as they become available.

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