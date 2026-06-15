Dog rescued, four displaced after gas grill catches Bothell home on fire

BOTHELL, Wash. — A dog was rescued, and four people were displaced after a gas grill reportedly caught a Bothell home on fire overnight.

According to Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue, crews responded to reports of a gas grill on fire against a home along 51st Ave SE just after 12:40 a.m. on Monday. Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and fire extending from the grill area on the back of the house into the home.

Crews started an “aggressive interior attack” while searching the home.

“As firefighters worked to contain the blaze, fire spread into the attic and through a portion of the roof, requiring crews to pull ceilings and open up concealed spaces to locate and extinguish hidden fire. Thanks to a rapid response and coordinated firefighting efforts, crews were able to stop the fire before it spread further through the home,” wrote Snohomish Fire.

The fire department confirmed that all four residents evacuated safely before firefighters arrived, and nobody was injured.

A dog that was initially reported inside was successfully rescued by firefighters, Snohomish Fire added.

For several hours, firefighters remained on scene conducting overhaul, checking for hidden hot spots, and ensuring the fire was fully extinguished. Crews were still on fire watch as of 6:35 a.m.

American Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers are helping the four adults and the dog who were displaced with immediate needs, including shelter, food, and clothing, the agency confirmed.

“This incident serves as an important reminder to keep grills well away from homes, decks, railings, and other combustible materials. Even when a grill is not actively being used, mechanical failures, gas leaks, or residual heat can create fire hazards,” added Snohomish Fire.

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