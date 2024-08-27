Detectives: Everett drug dealer arrested with supply of fentanyl on his lap

EVERETT - — A months-long investigation resulted in the arrest of an Everett man, accused of selling drugs out of a motel room on Evergreen Way.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, the man was supplying users in the Casino Road area.

Detectives said they arrested the man Friday, as he was headed to make another sale.

He reportedly had a supply of fentanyl on his lap, according to detectives.

When searching the man’s motel room, detectives said they recovered a handgun and proceeds from the drug sales.

Drug seizures in this case included 5.5 pounds of fentanyl powder, 7 ounces of methamphetamine, 700 fentanyl pills, heroin, and crack cocaine.

The man was booked into Snohomish County Jail, and the investigation is ongoing.

