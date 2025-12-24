Deputies and officers work together on drug bust tied to Sinaloa Cartel

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Local sheriff’s office deputies and police officers have been working together on a long-term investigation into a local drug distribution network they say is connected to the Sinaloa Cartel.

Over the past month, the King County Sheriff’s Office Precinct 4 Special Emphasis Team (SET) continued the operation, titled “Operation Eastbound and Down – The Last Chapter,” stemming from the original Operation Eastbound and Down investigation from November 2025.

According to the Burien Police Department, investigators identified a regional drug supplier based in Lynnwood who was distributing large quantities of narcotics to local suppliers throughout King, Snohomish, and Skagit counties.

With the assistance of K9 Quinn at the King County Sheriff’s Office, detectives developed probable cause and obtained a search warrant, reportedly resulting in “significant” seizures and arrests linked to the organization.

Burien PD reports that detectives seized:

214 pounds of Methamphetamine

5 pounds of Heroin

$89,780 in cash believed to be drug proceeds

One suspect was also arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail, and is currently being held on $1 million bail

The estimated street value of the narcotics seized is approximately $2 million, police add.

According to Burien PD, the total results for the entire Operation Eastbound and Down investigation include:

295.84 pounds of methamphetamine

22 pounds of fentanyl powder

2.87 pounds of cocaine

12.33 pounds of heroin

$229,391 in cash seized (drug proceeds)

One vehicle seized

Six arrests

©2025 Cox Media Group