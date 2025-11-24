King County Sheriff’s Office seizes 120+ pounds of cartel drugs in expanded raids

KING COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Another arrest and narcotic seizure was made from “Operation Eastbound and Down,” a months-long investigation that recently seized more than 100 pounds of narcotics that have direct ties to the Sinaloa Cartel.

The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) served arrest warrants in Arlington and Bothell, which led to a local drug trafficker being taken into custody, KCSO announced.

Several pounds of narcotics and cash were seized during the arrest, including:

11.8 pounds of methamphetamine

Six pounds of fentanyl powder

1.2 pounds of cocaine

223.6 grams of heroin

$55,959 cash (drug proceeds)

One Audi A6 (used to distribute narcotics)

KCSO estimated the total street value of everything seized throughout the operation is now more than $1.6 million.

The latest suspect arrested was booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

Previous King County drug bust nets 100+ pounds of narcotics

On Nov. 17, KCSO announced that the department successfully executed a major drug bust, seizing nearly 100 pounds of narcotics that had direct ties to the Sinaloa Cartel.

“Operation Eastbound and Down” included a months-long investigation by the Precinct 4 Special Emphasis Team, which uncovered a supplier distributing narcotics across several Washington counties, KCSO announced.

Involved in the drug bust was K9 Quinn, a narcotic K-9 trained to alert to the odors of cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin. Quinn is currently the only drug dog for the sheriff’s office after Fury retired earlier this year, KCSO confirmed to MyNorthwest.

The supplier would receive more than 100 pounds of drugs every few weeks and later distribute them across King, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties.

Along with KCSO’s K9 Quinn, several search warrants were conducted in Bridgeport, Lynnwood, and Kirkland. Quinn is a former Purina Puppy Chow model who has been on Burien’s police force since November 2022.

“[K9 Quinn] made another great bust that involved this alleged drug ring in multiple counties and multiple cities, and it was a really big bust,” said Casey McNerthney with the King County Prosecutor’s Office.

In total, KCSO seized the following from the search warrants:

70.55 pounds of Methamphetamine

16 pounds of fentanyl powder

6.83 pounds of Heroin

1.67 pounds of Cocaine

One handgun

One car (Used to distribute narcotics)

$83,652 cash seized (Drug Proceeds)

KCSO noted the approximate street value of the narcotics seized was $1.3 million.

“This shows how much of this is moving through the region. One way to think of it is if you went to WinCo to the bulk food section and tried to load up 70 pounds of flour, everyone would look at you like, what are you doing?” McNerthney said.

Officers arrested four suspects tied to the drug-selling operation.

