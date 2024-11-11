Deputies find dead man in home after a suspicious circumstances call, homeowner arrested in Yelm

YELM, Wash. — Thurston County Sheriff’s Office arrested a homeowner and is investigating how a man ended up dead in the home in Yelm.

Around 8 a.m. on Sunday, Thurston County Deputies answered a 911 call about a suspicious circumstance at a home on 153rd Avenue Southeast in Yelm.

According to TCSO, when deputies arrived they were told that a second person was inside the house.

Upon entering the home, deputies found a dead man on the floor.

Deputies said, no one else was inside the home at the time.

The dead man was from Pierce County and not a resident of the home, deputies said.

TCSO detectives arrived to investigate and found enough evidence to arrest the homeowner.

Investigators do not believe the man was a guest at the home.

The homeowner was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and was taken to Thurston County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives urge anyone with information to call 360-704-2740 or email detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.

KIRO 7 is heading to the scene to gather additional information.

This story is developing and will be updated.





©2024 Cox Media Group