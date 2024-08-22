Deputies: Blaine man arrested for attempted murder after driving victim to hospital

BLAINE - — A Blaine man has been arrested, accused of trying to murder someone, but had a “change of heart,” and drove them to the hospital, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

Bellingham Police officers were called to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Hospital staff were trying to detain 43-year-old Clayton Dubois after he dropped off a bloodied person and tried to leave, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dubois reportedly admitted to Bellingham Police that he had consumed alcohol and drugs and was arrested for driving under the influence.

When questioned about his bloody passenger, the sheriff’s office said Dubois told police he assaulted the person with the intent to kill them but changed his mind.

The victim was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Whatcom County deputies searched the Blaine address where Dubois said he attacked the person and found evidence of a serious assault. They also found a gun safe with two guns inside.

Deputies said Dubois is a felon and is not allowed to have firearms.

He is being held at the Whatcom County Jail on charges of second-degree attempted murder (domestic violence) and two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in addition to suspicion of driving under the influence.

