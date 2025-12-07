Department of Health closes Budd Inlet after biotoxins found in shellfish

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Recreational shellfish harvesting at Budd Inlet has been closed due to high levels of marine biotoxins in Thurston County.

The Thurston County Public Health and Social Services Department says unsafe levels of Diarrhetic Shellfish Poisoning (DSP) were found after testing.

All species of recreational shellfish harvesting will be paused until levels are safe again.

Budd Inlet was also closed to harvesting in November 2024 due to high DSP levels.

Testing for DSP and other toxins is often done by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

DSP can cause nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea when people eat shellfish that have absorbed the biotoxins.

These biotoxins are often found in plankton and can build up in shellfish.

The toxins can cause illness and even death in humans and other mammals when eaten.

Cooking does not destroy the toxins.

Public Health and Social Services has a shellfish safety map available here. You can also call their hotline for biotoxin closures at 1-800-562-5632

