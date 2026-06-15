Bullet fired through Silverdale apartment misses woman inside; neighbor apologizes

SILVERDALE, Wash. — A woman escaped injury over the weekend when a bullet was fired through her Silverdale apartment from a neighboring unit.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office responded to her home around 9:30 p.m. on June 14 for the shots-fired call.

She told deputies that she heard a loud noise like a firecracker before finding a hole in her wall and a spent bullet by the window. She told deputies the bullet knocked over items before coming to a stop, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 24-year-old neighbor came over to her apartment to apologize shortly after firing the shot, deputies said.

Deputies interviewed the neighbor and he said he was handling a semi-automatic handgun when the weapon fired. He told deputies he was trying to unload the firearm but didn’t follow his usual routine, which led to the accidental firing.

The handgun was confiscated and deputies brought the case to the Kitsap County prosecutor’s office to review potential charges.

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