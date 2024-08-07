Deception Pass Park Foundation has announced a complete rebranding, including a new logo

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — After 8 months, the volunteers and staff of the Deception Pass Foundation have completed their rebranding.

“Our new brand brings us into better alignment with the State of Washington, and propels us into the future with an iconic brand that captures the warmth, stewardship, and awe-inspiring contributions of the Deception Pass Park Foundation,” said board President, Emily Gilbert.

With unanimous approval by the Board of Directors, Foundation staff member Kaley Johnson’s logo design was approved.

Deception Pass new logo (Deception Pass Park Foundation)

The idea behind the design colors was to focus on history, happiness and stewardship, while the design shape connected with Park Rangers badges.

The rebranding also included upgrades to their website, signage and merchandise.

The Deception Pass Park Foundation was founded in 2005 and its volunteers have raised over $1 million. Donated money is used to provide financial support for education and preservation.

