Deal reached: in-network coverage secured for 35,000 Providence patients in WA

After months of negotiating, Providence Swedish and health insurer Aetna have agreed on a new multi-year contract, securing in-network coverage for 35,000 patients in Washington State.

The old contract expired Sunday, and patients with Aetna plans were at risk of losing access to more than 35 hospitals, clinics, and other services if a new deal wasn’t reached.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement that puts our patients and members first,” the companies shared in a joint news release Tuesday.

As KIRO 7 previously reported, sharp cost increases for drugs, supplies, and labor were pain points for Providence Swedish.

“Providence is committed to combatting rising costs, yet we cannot do it all on our own,” Providence CFO Greg Hoffman said in a previous news release.

Providence Swedish and Aetna have not disclosed how long this new contract is good for.

