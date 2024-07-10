Local

Crews respond to large brush fire on SR 507 in Roy

By KIRO 7 News Staff
ROY, Wash. — Graham Fire & Rescue and Central Pierce Fire & Rescue crews responded to a large brush fire on State Route 507 in the Roy area on Tuesday afternoon.

As of 4:18 p.m., no injuries had been reported and the cause was under investigation.

Pierce County shared just before 5 p.m. that the route was closed in both directions south of Roy, at milepost 35.01 near 288th Street South.

Graham Fire & Rescue crews are receiving assistance from Department of Natural Resources hand crews as well as helicopter water drops. They say apparatus from South East Thurston County, Joint Base Lewis McCord, and Rogue 6 are all jumping in to help attack this approximate 50-acre fire.

