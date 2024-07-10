Crews respond to large brush fire on SR 507 in Roy

ROY, Wash. — Graham Fire & Rescue and Central Pierce Fire & Rescue crews responded to a large brush fire on State Route 507 in the Roy area on Tuesday afternoon.

As of 4:18 p.m., no injuries had been reported and the cause was under investigation.

Crews on scene of large brush fire at the 31800 of State Route 507 in the Roy area. Please avoid the area. No injuries reported and cause under investigation. Thank you @CentralPierce for assisting — Graham Fire & Rescue (@GrahamFireWa) July 9, 2024

Pierce County shared just before 5 p.m. that the route was closed in both directions south of Roy, at milepost 35.01 near 288th Street South.

Route closure due to fire on SR 507 both directions south of Roy.



Fire on SR 507 at milepost 35.01 near 288th St South beginning at 4:32 pm on July 9, 2024 until further notice. Both directions are blocked. Check media for further information. pic.twitter.com/ZzMDWVQ2y5 — Pierce County, Wash. (@PierceCo) July 9, 2024

Graham Fire & Rescue crews are receiving assistance from Department of Natural Resources hand crews as well as helicopter water drops. They say apparatus from South East Thurston County, Joint Base Lewis McCord, and Rogue 6 are all jumping in to help attack this approximate 50-acre fire.

Assistance from DNR hand crews as well as helicopter water drops. Apparatus from South East Thurston County, Joint Base Lewis McCord and Rogue 6 all jumping in to help attack this approximate 50 acre fire pic.twitter.com/QPkYTExNsM — Graham Fire & Rescue (@GrahamFireWa) July 10, 2024

