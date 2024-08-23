Crews make progress on containing 2620 Road Fire

BRINNON - — It appears fire crews are getting a handle on the 2620 Road Fire, burning near Brinnon.

According to the Western Washington Incident Management Team, the fire is now 15% contained.

It’s burned about 403 acres so far on Mt. Jupiter.

Crews are mopping up 100 to 300 feet inside the containment line to reduce the potential of the fire crossing the lines.

The Duckabash Road evacuation level is now at Level 1 from the 1000 block and above.

Duckabush Road and Mt. Jupiter Road (2620 Road) remain closed except for residents.

The fire started on August 14 and the cause remains under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group