Crash-and-grab burglars cause thousands in damage at Georgetown cannabis store

SEATTLE — Burglars caused thousands of dollars in damage at a marijuana dispensary in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood.

At 3:20 a.m., Seattle officers were called to The Bakeréé at 74 South Lucile Street for a report of a burglary involving four suspects with masks who backed a Hyundai sedan into the building.

Once inside, it appears they stole vape items and wreaked destruction on the premises before leaving.

Seattle firefighters were called to the scene to help disable the Hyundai before it was towed away and make sure the building was safe to enter.

If you have information about the burglary, you’re asked to call the Seattle Police Department tip line at 206-233-5000.

