Corridor improvement project coming to Marvin Road in Lacey

LACEY, Wash. — Thurston County Public Works is set to begin corridor improvements to Marvin Road Southeast to improve safety and prepare for future growth.

On Thursday, the county announced that Marvin Road Southeast from 22nd Avenue Southeast to Union Mills Road Southeast will begin improvement work to enhance immediate safety and traffic concerns as they prepare for future growth.

Starting September 9, the roadway will become a one-way alternating traffic control with priority given to emergency services.

Residents will be notified when construction requires essential utilities to be shut off such as water and sewer.

Major changes will include:

Installation of a Roundabout: A new roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of Marvin Road SE and 19th Avenue SE to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion.

Speed Limit Reduction: The speed limit along this section of Marvin Road SE will be reduced to enhance pedestrian safety and decrease traffic accidents.

Railroad Crossing Removal: The existing railroad crossing south of Union Mills Road SE will be removed to help alleviate traffic jams and improve overall travel efficiency.

Pedestrian Mobility: New 10-foot-wide, paved, multi-use sidewalks will be constructed on both sides of Marvin Road SE to increase pedestrian mobility and safety.

Environmental and safety improvements include:

Adding clear road markings to guide drivers and improve navigation and safety

Upgrading street lighting to improve safety at night

Improving stormwater treatment to protect the local environment

Over $7 million has been approved for the project and has been funded by state, county, and local programs and grants.

The project is scheduled to be completed in April 2025.

For more information and illustrations of the project visit the Thurston County website.

©2024 Cox Media Group