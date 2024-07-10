Copper wires thieves cause outages in northern Sammamish

SAMMAMISH, Wash. — Ziply Fiber is working to repair services to nearly 100 customers after several copper wires were cut in the northern Sammamish area near Redmond’s Fall City Road, saying it could be 48 hours until everything is repaired.

According to Ziply Fiber Vice President Ryan Luckin, this trend is running rampant, affecting companies like Comcast and Lumen too. Luckin says that the thefts are costing his company hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“For Ziply Fiber alone we’ve had more incidents of copper wire vandalism this year than all of 2023 alone. And the summer’s not over yet,” says Luckin.

The King County Sheriff’s Office told KIRO 7 that this incident is an active and open investigation, and asked anyone with information to contact them.

A Ziply Fiber cable in Kirkland was also cut overnight on July 9.

Eastside Fire and Rescue shared the Ziply Fiber outage, confirming that it is reported to be a 911 outage for some residents in the area. They say that repairs are currently underway and updates will be provided when available, asking the community not to call 911 to test the system.

A Ziply Fiber outage in areas of northern Sammamish off of Redmond-Fall City Road is reported to be a 911 outage for some residents in the area.

Repairs are currently underway and updates will be provided when available. — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) July 10, 2024

