New area code launching around Seattle starting June 10

The “206″ is getting a new neighbor this summer.

The Utilities and Transportation Commission (UTC) announced that the area code “564″ will launch on June 10 in the Seattle area.

The UTC voted to add the new area code several years ago as the limited numbers with “206″ are no longer available.

If you have a 206 number, you will not be impacted.

The 564 area code is for individuals in the Seattle region getting new phone numbers.

Verizon customers have reported receiving text messages informing them of the new area code.

You can find more information on the 564 coverage area here.

