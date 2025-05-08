WA bill would require ‘egregious speeders’ to install speed-limiting device in vehicles

A Washington state bill expected to be signed into law next week would require certain drivers convicted of excessive speeding to install a device in their vehicles that allows the state to monitor and control their speed.

House Bill 1596, which has passed both the House and Senate, is scheduled to be signed into law Monday. The legislation targets “egregious speeders,” such as repeat offenders and reckless drivers.

State Rep. Mari Leavitt, the bill’s primary sponsor, said the legislation was created after a deadly crash in Renton in 2024 involving a 17-year-old driver who sped through an intersection, colliding with another vehicle and killing a mother and three children. Two other children were injured.

“These are targeted to the most egregious speeders—think repeat offenders,” Leavitt said. “It’s a proven technology that’s been used in a lot of different areas, including Europe, and the data shows it slows people down—literally and figuratively—because you simply can’t go faster than it allows.”

The legislation would require individuals to install an Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) device if they have been convicted of reckless driving or have at least three moving violations, including one for speeding. The device limits the vehicle’s speed and reports data to authorities.

The Washington State Department of Licensing would oversee the program, which aims to reduce serious crashes by giving law enforcement and the courts a new tool to prevent dangerous driving behavior.

“It seems like a good idea,” said Sid Santiano, a local worker. “The faster you go, the harder it is to avoid people. It’s better to keep people capped if they’re trying to speed somewhere.”

Not everyone agrees. Ethan Cramer, who said he also opposes speeding, believes the bill doesn’t address the root cause.

“The government should have no control over our personal property,” Cramer said. “It doesn’t stop someone from stealing another car and speeding again. Punishing offenders appropriately the first time would be a smarter approach.”

Drivers required to use the ISA who are caught operating a vehicle without the device could face up to $5,000 in fines and potential jail time, Leavitt said.

“There will be consequences—pretty severe consequences—if they choose to drive without a speed limiter,” she said. “And it applies to any vehicle they drive, not just their own.”

If the bill is signed into law, it’s expected to take effect no later than January 1, 2029.

