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Cooler-than-average Memorial Day temps ahead. Here’s what to expect:

By Meteorologist Nick Allard, KIRO 7 News
By Meteorologist Nick Allard, KIRO 7 News

SEATTLE — Memorial Day is coming up on Monday, May 25. It’s the earliest day in the calendar that we observe Memorial Day.

The holiday used to be observed on a fixed date: May 30th every year.

That changed because of a law passed in 1968 called the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which took effect in 1971.

The law moved several federal holidays to Mondays so Americans could have more consistent three-day weekends. Now, Memorial Day is the last Monday in May.

Memorial Day has been observed (counting 2026) in May on:

  • 25th: 8 times.  
  • 26th: 8 times 
  • 27th: 8 times
  • 28th: 7 times
  • 29th: 8 times
  • 30th: 8 times
  • 31st: 7 times

That’s 54 occurrences. Knowing that, it’s tricky to give you a specific average forecast for the holiday, because it’s on a rotating date.

Figuring this out will require going through years of data, however, I’m having a good hair day...so that’s what I’m gonna do!

Average Memorial Day:

  • Average High: ~68.4°
  • Average Low: ~50.7°
  • Average Mean Temp: ~59.6°
  • Average Daily Precipitation: ~0.06″

The forecast for Memorial Day 2026 looks cooler than average. Say about 62-64°, with mostly cloudy conditions and a few showers.

Most of any rain coming in, there isn’t much, will come in late Sunday overnight into early Monday.

We’ll continue to watch for details as we get closer!

-Nick Allard

©2026 Cox Media Group

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