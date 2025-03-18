Closures this week along the Valley Highway (SR 167)

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Late-night travel through the Auburn Valley this week will have full closures and lane restrictions on State Route 167 (SR 167) while the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) pushes forward on the SR 167 Corridor Improvements Project. This week, WSDOT contractors will be installing overhead sign bridges and toll gantry structures that hold the toll collection equipment, such as cameras and readers.

Southbound SR 167 closure detail, March 17-22

On Monday, March 17th, through Saturday, March 22nd, drivers can expect up to two lanes on southbound SR 167 to close between 84th Avenue South in Kent and 24th Street East in Sumner. This 11-mile section of highway is scheduled to close nightly between 10 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

Southbound SR 167 closure details, March 19-20

All southbound lanes of SR 167 in Auburn will be closed overnight from 15th Street Northwest to SR 18 from 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, March 19 to 5 a.m. Thursday, March 20.

The following on- and off-ramps will also be closed:

15th Street Northwest on-ramp to southbound SR 167

Southbound SR 167 off-ramp to westbound SR 18

A signed detour will be in place.

Full SR 167 closure details, March 20-21

All lanes of northbound and southbound SR 167 in Pacific will be closed overnight from Ellingson Road to Stewart Road Southeast/Eighth Street East from 10 p.m. Thursday, March 20 to 4 a.m. Friday, March 21. The following on- and off-ramps will also be closed:

Ellingson Road on-ramp to southbound SR 167

Stewart Road Southeast on-ramp to northbound SR 167

Northbound SR 167 off-ramp to Ellingson Road

Southbound SR 167 off-ramp to Stewart Road Southeast

Detours will be in place. Work on this project will continue through the year with a January 2026 completion date.





