Jurors deliberate fate of man accused of hitting, killing WSP trooper

Everett, Wash. — Both the state and defense presented closing arguments in the case over the death of a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper last year.

Defendant Raul Benitez-Santana is accused of driving at an excessive speed while impaired before crashing into the back of a WSP cruiser on I-5. After the impact, his car swerved into traffic and was hit by another vehicle.

Trooper Christopher Gadd, who had been sitting in the cruiser with his lights off, was killed.

Jurors are now weighing the evidence presented in the roughly two-week case to reach a verdict.

