Clallam County breaks 40-year streak of voting for winning presidential candidate

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — For more than 40 years, Clallam County voters proved more accurate than national polls when it comes to picking a President.

From Ronald Reagan in 1980 to Joe Biden in 2020, the candidate that won in Clallam County was the same candidate that took the presidency.

The county was the last remaining bellwether county in America—until last night.

Voters in Clallam County predicted current Vice President Kamala Harris to win. While she leads the county by 11 points, the Associated Press called the election for former President Donald Trump early Wednesday morning.

All eyes were on the seven battleground states; Trump won North Carolina, Wisconsin, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. Arizona and Nevada votes are still being tabulated, but are currently trending red. At last check, Trump had 292 electoral votes. 270 are needed to win the race.

